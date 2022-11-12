POLICE seized an uninsured car while on patrol this morning.
The blue Mercedes was stopped on the A4042 in Cwmbran.
A picture of the car was posted on Gwent Police’s Operations & Support Twitter account.
POLICE seized an uninsured car while on patrol this morning.
The blue Mercedes was stopped on the A4042 in Cwmbran.
A picture of the car was posted on Gwent Police’s Operations & Support Twitter account.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article