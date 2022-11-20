A CHRISTMAS musical spectacular featuring stars of the screen will be held to help raise money for St David’s Hospice.

Pontypool star of The X-Factor Russell Jones has set up a Christmas Show, which will be held at Sessions House in Usk on Friday, December 16.

The show will help raise funds for St David’s Hospice Care, which provides palliative care services for people, their families and carers.

As well as a performance from Mr Jones, Laura Sidney, a classically trained soprano from Pontypool; Gracie-Jayne Fitzgerald, a finalist on The Voice Kids in 2019; and Caldicot harpist John Thomas will also be on stage.

Laura Sidney performing at Panteg Nursing Home for VE Day in 2020. Picture: Laura Sidney.

Alongside the musical show, there will be also be stalls and a raffle.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for St David’s,” said Mr Jones.

“It’s a charity close to my heart that I wanted to do something for.

“It’s important to support St David’s at this difficult time. With the cost of living crisis, they still need money.

“And hopefully it can support small businesses with the stalls too, and the musicians too.

I’ve done quite a lot of events with St David’s in the past. If you don’t have St David’s, you haven’t really got any other hospices near me.

“It makes such a difference to people’s lives and it’s a chance to give back to them.”

Tickets for the event cost £10, and are available from Sessions Hall by calling 01291 673011.