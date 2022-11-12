NEWPORT city centre was packed with colourful characters today as Alice in Wonderland fans joined in a unique, immersive event.

CluedUpp Geogames set up a city-wide adventure this Saturday where teams of participants solved mysteries, cracked codes and followed an interactive map as part of a huge gaming experience.

And those who took part really got into the spirit of the event by dressing up in character, with people dressed as Alice, the Queen of Hearts, catapillars and playing cards roaming the city centre.

Team Crazy Familam enjoying the Alice in Wonderland game

There were 100 teams altogether at the sold-out event all arriving between 9am and 5pm to join the game.

The city centre was buzzing as the family-friendly game attracted hundreds of people - from groups of friends to families with young children.

Key sites for clues were Commercial Street, Stow Hill, Charles Street and Friars Walk.

The Mad Hoppy Teapots

Team 'Anananan....' won the game by completing in 56 minutes, followed by 'Do It For The Plot' with 1 hour 37 seconds and 'OG No Cluedo' third by finishing the game in 1 hour, one minute and 20 second.

CluedUppwill be back in the city in April with The Smurfs Great Escape experience.