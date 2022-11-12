A CASUALTY has been taken to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance helicopter after suffering burn injuries in a house fire.

Crews were called to Brookside in Cwmbran this afternoon to assist a “male” in trouble.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze on the first floor of a terraced property.

Firefighters entered the property and able to stop the blaze from spreading.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire service and Gwent Police.