A CASUALTY has been taken to hospital by the Wales Air Ambulance helicopter after suffering burn injuries in a house fire.
Crews were called to Brookside in Cwmbran this afternoon to assist a “male” in trouble.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze on the first floor of a terraced property.
Firefighters entered the property and able to stop the blaze from spreading.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire service and Gwent Police.
