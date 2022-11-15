Aneurin Bevan, hailed at the founder of the National Health Service and former MP of Ebbw Vale would have been 125 on November 15, 2022.

We have been back through our archives to bring you this selection of images of him.

MP Aneurin Bevan with wife Jennie Lee, Baroness Lee of Asheridge

The founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan (top row, second from right) with William Morgan, the grandfather of Menston resident Dr Steve Ellams (middle row, third from right)

25th October 1934:  Welsh labour politician Aneurin Bevan (1897 - 1960), MP for Ebbw Vale leaving the Bloomsbury Registry Office, London with his new wife, former MP Jennie Lee shortly after their wedding.  (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press

Photo dated 05/07/48, issued by the Trafford Healthcare NHS Trust, of Aneurin Bevan talking to an NHS patient, at Trafford General, in Manchester, (formerly the Park Hospital) the NHS's "first" hospital, which he also opened.

The original photo - Nye Bevan viists Park Hospital to launch the NHS