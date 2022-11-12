A WOMAN has admitted stealing from her employer.
Jessica Mellen, 31, from Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to theft from Monmouthshire company Safety Technology.
She admitted stealing in August 2020, Cwmbran Magistrates' Court heard.
Mellen, of Bowleaze, Greenmeadow, was granted unconditional bail until December 23.
