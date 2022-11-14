Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Skylar Rae Edwards was born on September 10, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 3oz. Her parents are Megan Cottle and Dean Edwards, of Abercarn, and her big sister is Amelia.

Kayci May Defreitas was born three weeks early on May 25, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 11oz. Mum and dad are Mimi Passmore and Jay Defreitas, of Risca, and her sibling is Brodhi Defreitas, three.

Daisy Grace Gibbons was born nine days late on October 10, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 8oz. Her parents are Bonnie and Joel Gibbons, of Newport, and her big brother is Archie, four.

Kalease Elaine Rosina Beck was born on October 7, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lb 12oz. Her parents are Brogan Chapman and David Beck and her siblings are Alfie-Jae, four, and Jarrett, nine. Mum Brogan said: "After having Alfie-Jae I had five miscarriages from 2019 to 2021. I got pregnant at the beginning of February this year and found out at my 16-week gender scan we were having a boy! However a week later the lady offered us another scan to be told we weren't having a boy - we were having our very own princess. We were both over the moon as I thought I couldn't carry girls due to the amount of loses we went through. I had to be induced three weeks early due to Kalease not growing properly in the womb. Both me, her dad and Alfie are all over the moon. She's so perfect."

Harry Christopher Duncan Wilkes was born a week early on his uncle's birthday on September 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. His parents are Jenna Duncan and Grant Wilkes, of Ebbw Vale, and his big sister is Sophia, three.

Meet 'mermaid' baby Elinor Gwyer who was born still completely in her waters on October 22, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Her parents are Ben and Megan Gwyer, Llantarnam, and her big brother is Ioan, two.