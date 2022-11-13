Live

Gwent Police toxic culture claims latest updates and reaction

By Tom Moody

  • - An investigation by The Sunday Times has reported claims of misogyny, racism and corruption.
  • - The Sunday Times reports shocking claims based on the WhatsApp and Facebook messages of a former officer who took his own life in 2020.
  • - The messages were discovered by a family member and shared with reporters.

