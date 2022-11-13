- - An investigation by The Sunday Times has reported claims of misogyny, racism and corruption.
- - The Sunday Times reports shocking claims based on the WhatsApp and Facebook messages of a former officer who took his own life in 2020.
- - The messages were discovered by a family member and shared with reporters.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here