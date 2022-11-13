THE Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent has said the “very serious” allegations of toxic culture at Gwent Police “must be investigated properly”.

An investigation in the Sunday Times reports claims of misogyny, racism and corruption at the force, based on the WhatsApp and Facebook messages of a former Gwent Police officer, who took his own life in 2020.

The officer’s family shared the messages with the paper, which included one officer describing the Grenfell Tower disaster – in which 72 people died – as ‘The Great Muslim Bake-off’, and claims one officer offered to help hide a colleague’s money during a divorce, which would amount to fraud.

Female former officers at the force also claimed they were the subject of misogynistic behaviour and sexual harassment, and another claimed she had been dismissed from the force after making a sexual assault complaint against a male colleague.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said: “These are very serious allegations that must be investigated properly.

“Until any investigations that result from these allegations have concluded it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Wiltshire Police is now investigating the claims – as reported by Sunday Times reporters David Collins and Hannah Al-Othman – and is understood to have the former officer’s mobile phone.

“The content we have been made aware of is abhorrent and any officers identified as having breached either professional standards or the criminal threshold will be held accountable,” chief constable Pam Kelly told the Sunday Times.

“The content shared with us paints a picture of toxic culture which does not represent the majority of our service.

“We have also made it clear that those who do not uphold these standards have no place in Gwent Police – or in policing.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP and Lynne Neagle MS have called for an urgent meeting with Gwent Police bosses, while Newport West MP Ruth Jones said the allegations were “deeply troubling”.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm this investigation is ongoing and it would, therefore, be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Argus has contacted Gwent Police for comment.