PARADES and services were held across Gwent to remember the sacrifices of servicemen and women.

Newport’s Remembrance Sunday parade started on High Street and made its way to the cenotaph at Clarence Place.

The City of Newport Male Choir were in attendance at the cenotaph, along with the Newport Borough Brass Band.

The service was led by the Bishop of Monmouth, the Very Reverend Cherry Vann, at the cenotaph at 10.58am, before the guns sounded at 11am for the start of the two minute silence.

Several services took place throughout Torfaen.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in Pontypool. (Image: Lee Parker)

In Pontypool, the parade marched from Commercial Street to the memorial gates outside Pontypool Park, where a service and wreath laying ceremony was held.

Torfaen council's armed forces champion, Cllr John Horlor, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a hugely important date in our calendar of events, with hundreds of local people, young and old, able to pay their respects to those that have fallen and those who continue to serve."

The Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Chepstow. (Image: Newsquest)

In Monmouthshire, council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby, chairwoman Laura Wright and Chaplain Rev Sally Ingle-Gillis led a two minutes’ silence at County Hall in Usk on Remembrance Day, before a number of parades and services were held across the borough on Sunday – including in Raglan, Usk and Chepstow.