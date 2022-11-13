A WOMAN with links to Chepstow has been reported missing after last being seen on Saturday evening.

An appeal has been launched after Emily Bomken, 39, was reported missing.

Ms Bomken was last seen on Saturday, November 12 at around 6.45pm.

She is from Tidenham Chase, but officers have said that she also has links to Chepstow and is known to drive a black Volkswagen Golf.

“Emily was last seen on Saturday, November 12 at around 6.45pm and officers are concerned for her welfare,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“She is described as white, around 5’ 5” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

“Emily is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured cotton top, a navy blue padded knee length coat, a pale pink scarf and dark brown boots.”

Anyone with any information on Ms Bomken’s whereabouts can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200383741.

Ms Bomken is also urged to get in touch with officers to confirm that she is safe and well.