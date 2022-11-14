A BEAUTIFUL handmade tribute was placed outside one Newport house on Remembrance Sunday.

Julieanne Coles, from Rogerstone, made 180 poppies out of plastic bottles, and put them out on display outside her home on Remembrance Sunday.

The handcrafted poppies were a tribute to her grandparents – George William Anthony Mead and Teresa Florence Mead, who both passed away last year.

A tribute of 180 handcrafted poppies outside a Newport home on Remembrance Sunday. (Image: Julianne Coles)

Mr Mead, who served in the Life Guards – a senior regiment of the British Army and part of the Household Cavalry, died aged 92 on Sunday, November 14 last year, while Mrs Mead passed away the following day, aged 88.

They had been together for 59 years.

“I decided to make 180 poppies, which represents their combined ages of when they both passed,” said Mrs Coles.

George Mead, who served in the Life Guards, and Teresa Mead were together for 59 years. (Image: Julianne Coles)

“As Gramps passed away on Remembrance Sunday and Nan the following day, I decided to honour them by making poppies and placing them at the front of my house this Remembrance Sunday.

“I am hoping that it will make people remember loved ones who have passed, but also those who have made incredible sacrifices both past and present.”