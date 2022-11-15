A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CHEROKEE JONES, 28, of Garden Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A469 on June 10.

She was fined £550 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

CHARLIE TEW, 18, of Deerbrook, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 13 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in their blood on Llewelyn Road on July 16.

They were fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

JORDAN KIELY, 24, of Walter Davies Drive, Alway, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drink and disorderly on Cambrian Street on May 22.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

COURTNEY SCOTT, 27, of Mount Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Davids Road, Cwmbran, on October 20.

They were fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

JAMES DAVIES, 61, of Walter Street, Tredegar, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm on December 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £350 compensation and £85 costs.

JAMIE DEVLIN, 37, of Orchard Place, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to drink driving with 94 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Davids Road, Cwmbran, on October 20.

They were ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 23 months, fined £100 and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

SCOTT HACKLING, 34, of Windsor Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS CHARLES SMITH, 43, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on March 12.

He was ordered to pay £274 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE ROBINSON, 53, of Caroline Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order in Abergavenny on November 4.

DAVIES CONTRACTORS LTD, Felnex Industrial Estate, Mariner Way, Newport, were fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £264 surcharge after being found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.