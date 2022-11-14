THE Met Office has warned of heavy rain and some disruption for many parts of Gwent on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued, lasting from midnight tonight until 1pm tomorrow.

The rain "may lead to some flooding and disruption", the forecasters added.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible."

The warning covers the vast majority of Gwent, save for southern parts Monmouthshire, such as Caldicot and Chepstow.

Rain is still forecast in those places, however.