A BANNED driver flipped his girlfriend’s mother’s car onto its side while trying to get away from the police.

Gareth Marshall, 30, lost control of the red Suzuki Swift during a high-speed chase through Newport just after midnight on October 9.

He reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zones in residential areas on and around the Caerleon Road area of the city.

Marshall had been followed by police after an officer saw him driving while he was using his mobile phone, Hannah Friedman told Cardiff Crown Court.

Gareth Marshall

The defendant swore at another motorist after nearly crashing into him down a narrow street and drove through a red light before crashing.

He was arrested before he was taken in an ambulance to hospital.

Marshall, of Howe Circle, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The defendant has previous convictions for dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention.

Joshua Scouller, representing Marshall, said his client was a father-of-four whose partner was expecting a child.

The court was told the defendant had started a landscape gardening business and he may have “angry customers” having taken deposits for work he would not be able to complete whilst in prison.

“This perhaps isn’t the most egregious piece of dangerous driving,” Mr Scouller added.

Marshall has been diagnosed with PTSD following the death of his father.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told the defendant: “You have accepted you made bad decisions that night.

“You were travelling at speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zones in a residential area.”

He added: “You lost control of the car at a roundabout.

“You drove dangerously to get away from the police, you were aggressive to other road users and you were on your phone.

“You also damaged someone else’s car.

“It was fortunate no one else was hurt.”

Marshall was jailed for nine months and banned from driving for three years after his release from prison.

He was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge following his release from custody.