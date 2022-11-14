A MAN has been arrested in connection with an early-morning collision that left three people in hospital.

Gwent Police said officers were called out to the scene, in High Street, Blackwood, at around 3.40am on Sunday.

They were responding to reports of a "collision involving a van and pedestrians".

The van "left the scene" following the incident, a spokesperson for Gwent Police added.

Three people - two men and one woman - were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

"A 27-year-old man, from the Argoed area, has been arrested in connection with the collision and is currently in custody being questioned," the police spokesperson said.