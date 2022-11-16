Literary inspirations

The drama filled tragedy of Henrich Josephs von Collin’s 1804 play Coriolan, is depicted in Beethoven’s turbulent overture of the same name. Whilst trying not to give the plot away, Beethoven highlights the over-arching moods of conflict, calamity, and repentance, with the minor theme representing the main character and his war-like tendencies, whilst the calming major theme represents the compassionate side of his mother.

Filled with textural iridescence and folkloristic melancholy melodies, Ligeti overlooks conventional notions of tuning, phrasing, and balance in his Violin Concerto, whilst still weaving tradition in in the process.

Conductor Ryan Bancroft (Image: BBC NOW)

Rich in romanticism, characteristic of all of Schumann’s music, and influenced by Romantic literature, his Fourth Symphony beholds a feverish and ardent quality, even in moments of lightness and joy. To conduct these masterpieces, we’re delighted to be joined by Principal Conductor Ryan Bancroft.

Friday December 9, 7.30pm, BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff

Beethoven Coriolan Overture ; Ligeti Violin Concerto; Schumann Symphony No. 4

Ryan Bancroft: Conductor; Anthony Marwood: Violin

Ysbrydoliaethau llenyddol

Mae trasiedi llawn drama Coriolan gan Henrich Josephs von Collin yn 1804 wedi’i ddarlunio yn agorawd gythryblus Beethoven o’r un enw. Wrth geisio peidio â datgelu'r plot, mae Beethoven yn tynnu sylw at yr awyrgylch cyffredinol o wrthdaro, trychineb ac edifeirwch. Mae'r thema lleiaf yn cynrychioli’r prif gymeriad a’i dueddiadau rhyfelgar, ac mae'r thema fwyaf, tawel yn cynrychioli ochr dosturiol ei fam.

Violinist, Anthony Marwood (Image: BBC)

Mae Ligeti'n llawn alawon symudliw a phrudd gwerinol. Mae’n cyfleu mwy na syniadau confensiynol tiwnio, brawddegu a chydbwysedd yn ei Goncerto i’r Ffidil, ac mae’n parhau i blethu traddodiad yn y broses. Mae Pedwaredd Symffoni Schumann yn gyforiog o ramantiaeth, sy’n nodweddiadol o’i holl gerddoriaeth. Mae wedi dylanwadu gan lenyddiaeth Ramantaidd, ac mae ansawdd y gwaith yn wyllt ac yn angerddol, hyd yn oed mewn cyfnodau o oleuni a llawenydd. I arwain y campweithiau hyn, mae’n bleser cael y Prif Arweinydd Ryan Bancroft i ymuno â ni.

Dydd Gwener, Rhagfyr 9, 7.30pm, Neuadd Hoddinott y BBC, Caerdydd

Beethoven Coriolan Agorawd; Ligeti Concerto i’r ffidil; Schumann Symffoni Rhif 4

Ryan Bancroft: Arweinydd; Anthony Marwood: Ffidil

Joyful seasonal special - Carols for Christmas

Adrian Partington, conductor (Image: BBC)

Is there anything better than Christmas Carols in cosy jumpers, hundreds of children joyfully singing, and the chance to sing-along to your festive favourites? No, we didn’t think so either!

Couple this with readings by your favourite BBC Wales presenters, and splendid accompaniment by the brass and percussion of BBC NOW and you’ve got the perfect Sunday afternoon Christmas treat for all the family.

Join BBC National Chorus of Wales with their artistic director Adrian Partington, alongside a massed Children’s Choir from schools across Wales for this glittering, annual Christmas festivity.

Sunday, December 11, 3pm, St David’s Hall, Cardiff

Adrian Partington: Conductor.

BBC National Chorus of Wales. Massed School’s Choir

Llawen tymhorol arbennig - Carolau’r Ŵyl

Massed school choirs and BBC National Chorus of Wales (Image: BBC)

A oes unrhyw beth gwell na gwrando ar Garolau Nadolig mewn siwmperi cynnes, gyda channoedd o blant yn canu’n llawen, a’r cyfle hefyd i ganu eich ffefrynnau Nadolig? Na, does dim byd gwell! Bydd darlleniadau gan eich hoff gyflwynwyr BBC Cymru Wales, yn ogystal â chyfeiliant gwych gan offerynnau pres ac offerynnau taro BBC NOW. Yn sicr dyma’r anrheg Nadolig berffaith ar brynhawn Sul i’r teulu cyfan.

Ymunwch â Chorws Cenedlaethol Cymreig y BBC gyda’u cyfarwyddwr artistig Adrian Partington, ynghyd â Chôr Plant enfawr o ysgolion ledled Cymru ar gyfer yr ŵyl Nadolig flynyddol fawreddog hon.

Dydd Sul, Rhagfyr, 3pm,Neuadd Dewi Sant, Caerdydd

Adrian Partington: Arweinydd

Corws Cenedlaethol Cymreig y BBC. Côr Plant Unedig

Christmas Celebrations – Swingin’ Christmas

West End star, singer Louise Dearman (Image: BBC)

Swing into Christmas with conductor Andrew Cottee and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales as we return with our ever-popular Christmas Celebrations Concerts in Cardiff and Swansea.

Westend star Louise Dearman, and Big Band singing legend Matt Ford join the orchestra for an evening featuring popular classics such as Santa Claus is Coming to Town, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Sleigh Ride to name just a few, all with a jazz and swing twist, this lively, festive Christmas Cracker, perfect for all the family, is sure to get you in the mood. So don your Christmas jumpers and festive hats, and get on down to St David’s Hall/Brangwyn Hall for a swingtastic night of music.

Amser wisgo eich siwmperi Nadoligaidd

Big Band performer Matt Ford (Image: BBC)

Dathlwch yr ŵyl gyda’r arweinydd Andrew Cottee a Cherddorfa Genedlaethol Gymreig y BBC wrth i ni ddychwelyd gyda’n Cyngherddau Dathlu’r Nadolig poblogaidd yng Nghaerdydd ac Abertawe.

Mae seren y Westend, Louise Dearman, a seren canu’r Band Mawr, Matt Ford, yn ymuno â’r gerddorfa am noson, gyda chaneuon poblogaidd fel Santa Claus is Coming to Town, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year a Sleigh Ride ymysg rhai o’r clasuron, pob un gyda naws jazz a swing. Mae’r cyngerdd Nadoligaidd bywiog yma, sy’n berffaith i’r teulu cyfan, yn siŵr o greu naws yr ŵyl, felly cofiwch wisgo eich siwmperi a’ch hetiau Nadoligaidd, a mynd i Neuadd Dewi Sant/Neuadd Brangwyn i gael noson o gerddoriaeth gwych.

Nos Fercher, Rhagfyr 14, 7.30pm, Neuadd Brangeyn, Abertawe

Nos Iau Rhagfyr, 7.30pm, Neuadd Dewi Sant, Caerdydd

Andrew Cottee: Arweinydd; Louise Dearman: Canwr; Matthew Ford: Canwr

Family Christmas concerts

Time to show off your Christmas jumper (Image: BBC)

Be amazed and enthralled by the magical sounds of BBC National Orchestra of Wales in this Christmas cracker filled with all of your festive family favourites. With jingles and tinsel, catchy tunes and even the chance to join in, what better way to sparkle your way into Christmas?

Own a Christmas jumper? This is the perfect opportunity to wear it! How about a festive hat, elf slippers or tinsel? Yup, those are acceptable too!

Join us in BBC Hoddinott Hall on Sunday, December 18, at 2pm for the concert in English, or 4pm for Welsh.

Rob Guy: Conductor. Elin Llwyd: Presenter

Cyngherddau'r Nadolig i’r teulu

Tinsel all the way (Image: BBC)

Cewch eich synnu a’ch swyno gan synau hudolus Cerddorfa Genedlaethol Gymreig y BBC yn y cyngerdd Nadoligaidd bywiog yma sy’n llawn o’ch holl ffefrynnau Nadoligaidd i’r teulu. Gyda chlychau a thinsel, alawon bachog a hyd yn oed y cyfle i ymuno â’r perfformiad, pa ffordd well o sbarduno naws y Nadolig?

Oes gennych chi siwmper Nadolig? Dyma’r cyfle perffaith i’w gwisgo! Beth am het Nadolig, sliperi corrach neu dinsel? Gwych, mae’r rheini’n berffaith hefyd!

Ymunwch â ni yn Neuadd Hoddinott y BBC am 2pm ar gyfer y cyngerdd yn Saesneg, neu 4pm ar gyfer y cyngerdd Cymraeg.

Dydd Sul, Rhagfyr 18, 2pm (English) and 4pm (Cymraeg)

Rob Guy: Arweinydd. Elin Llwyd: Cyflwynydd