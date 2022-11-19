THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like rape, assault and affray.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Jay Baber

Robbie Williams

Nathan Pembridge

A gang were jailed for a brutal attack on a man who was repeatedly punched and had a bottle thrown at him.

Jay Baber, 27, Robbie Williams, 26, and Nathan Pembridge, 22, gave Gareth Healey a “vicious beating” in Cwmbran.

The trio pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Baber and Williams, both from Cwmbran, were locked up for 20 months and 18 month respectively, while Pembridge, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, was sent to prison for 10 months.

MORE NEWS: Driver flipped car onto its side during high-speed police chase

Liam Brandon

Liam Brandon strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and had a seizure.

The 21-year-old from Pontypool also spat at her and left his then partner with a black eye after repeatedly slapping her at his flat.

He had accused the woman of being unfaithful to him.

Brandon was jailed for 12 months after he was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial.

Ricci Davies

A thug high on cocaine laced with Xanax left a woman covered in blood following a brutal and unprovoked attack outside a Valleys pub.

Ricci Davies, 29, punched Alischa Hoyle in the face when she was on a night out in Abertillery over the summer.

She had first feared she might have gone blind after her eye closed as a result of the blow, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Davies, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was jailed for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in public.

Saif Hussain

A rapist attacked a woman while her young daughter was upstairs.

Saif Hussain, 27, from Newport, was jailed for nine years after he was convicted by a jury of rape and assault by penetration following a trial.

The defendant had forced his way into her home, Cardiff Crown Court heard.