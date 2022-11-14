An ITV spokesperson has responded to reports Ferne McCann’s ITVBe show First Time Mum has been paused amid voice notes - allegedly from Ferne – appear to show the star describing ex Arthur Collins' acid attack victim “ugly”.

Voice notes of a female voice alleged to be Ferne’s were leaked on Instagram last week, in which the female voice says: “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

“The silly b**** has made a dress, a papier-mâché dress out of the newspaper cuttings from the event. She will probably win it. I am not going to lie.

“Only because the event and the awards she entered, or beauty competition, whatever it is, are probably loving all this free press for their event. So they will probably fix it, she will win it.

“She is one ugly f***ing c***.”

The Sun says ITV have halted Ferne McCann’s programme following the leaking of expletive-laden audio messages.

Tomorrow's front page: An acid attack victim has blasted TV's Ferne McCann for branding her "ugly" in a shocking expletive-laden audio message https://t.co/uRppAG65TY pic.twitter.com/CxJY546GFs — The Sun (@TheSun) November 10, 2022

Filming was supposed to begin next week but plans are now reportedly up in the air.

A source said: “Conversations are ongoing about when the show may resume filming in light of all that has gone on. ITV have held talks with Ferne about the situation and they will continue to speak with her to see where they go from here.

“They have worked with her for over a decade – from her early day on Towie, to I’m A Celebrity, and then First Time Mum – and want to see how this plays out.”

A spokesperson said: "These voice messages are part of a wider harassment campaign designed to intimidate and discredit Ferne. They are subject to an ongoing investigation being carried out by Essex Police.

"As such, Ferne is unable to comment other than to say she offers her deepest sympathies for the distress and hurt this situation is causing Ms. Hall."