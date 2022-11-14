POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a wanted man from Caerphilly county borough.

Leon Wells was released from prison in January but has gone on to breach the conditions of his licence, earning him a recall to prison.

The 40-year-old, from Abertysswg, had been jailed for 28 months for breaching a serious crime prevention order (SCPO), handed to him by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court on November 30, 2020.

Wells has also served lengthy prison sentences in the past for manslaughter and conspiracy to supply cocaine, a Class-A drug.

The former Royal Marine was handed the SCPO in 2018 after being locked up for 32 months for “conspiring to supply large amounts of cannabis”.

He has known links to the Tredegar area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200219968.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with details.