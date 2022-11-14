POLICE continue to appeal for help to track down a missing woman.

Officers were joined by marine rescuers on Severnside in the early hours of Sunday morning as they searched for 39-year-old Emily Bomken.

Gwent Police said it was in the area "carrying out enquiries in connection with our missing person appeal".

Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) crews from Beachley and Newport were among those who spent a total of six and a half hours on the Severn, as part of the search operation.

Ms Bomken was last seen on Saturday evening at around 6.45pm, and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is from Tidenham Chase and has links to Chepstow. She is known to drive a black Volkswagen Golf.

She is described by police as white, around 5ft 5in tall (165cm), of slim build, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

“Emily is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured cotton top, a navy blue padded knee length coat, a pale pink scarf and dark brown boots," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information regarding Ms Bomken’s whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200383741.

Ms Bomken is also urged to get in touch with officers to confirm that she is safe and well.