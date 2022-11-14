Together we are stronger!

November is a time when the entire nation unites in remembrance.

Once again, this year I was honoured to represent the people of Newport East at our city’s cenotaph to pay our respects to the fallen.

It’s so important that we all remember the sacrifices and lives lost in the two world wars and many other conflicts.

In remembering the horrors of war, we must strive to avoid conflict and work tirelessly for a more peaceful world.

The current conflicts in Ukraine and around the globe sadly demonstrate there is much work to be done.

I took part in another important commemoration at the start of the month when Newport honoured the Chartist Uprising of 183 years ago fighting for democracy.

We assembled in the dark of Belle Vue Park to march with lit torches following the route down Stow Hill to the Westgate Hotel.

This is where a reported 22 Chartists died in the confrontation with soldiers billeted there.

The Chartists played an important part in achieving the right to vote for all adults, something we too often take for granted today.

I’d like to thank Newport Rising and the Chartist Convention at St Woolos Cathedral with their events getting bigger and better year on year.

The march was followed by poignant accounts of that night and musical performances.

This included the singing of “Yma O Hyd” and Cardiff West MP Kevin Brennan performing his Chartist-inspired song “Believe”.

In the 23 years I’ve represented Newport East in the Senedd, I’ve observed our city culturally transform itself.

And devolution has certainly played a significant role in not only preserving Welsh culture but the promotion of it too.

The recent successes of the Cymru men’s football team and the FAW have also helped in that regard. In less than a week’s time we will play our first World Cup game in 64 years.

As a proud Welshman, it will be great to see Robert Page and his players performing on the world stage.

That’s why I’ve I tabled a statement of opinion in the Senedd wishing “Pob Lwc” to the team, hoping they can continue to make us all proud, like they did at the Euros in 2021 and 2016 before that.

Our participation in the tournament means there is a tremendous opportunity to inspire the next generation and boost Welsh grassroots football.

Together we are stronger!