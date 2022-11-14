Cwmbran solicitors Rubin Lewis O’Brien has promoted two solicitors to be partners of the firm.

Patrick Howarth, 39, is head of litigation and Andrew Williams-Jones, 37, is the head of property.

Patrick, who lives in Cardiff with his fiancée and young daughter, said: "Being invited to become a partner of the firm is the proudest moment of my career to date.

"I joined Rubin Lewis O'Brien in February 2017 and to have progressed to the level of partner here in that time is something about which I feel immensely proud.

"I have always felt at home with the firm, and I am grateful that I have been afforded this opportunity. I look forward to continuing my career here and to further develop and expand the firm’s litigation practice."

Away from the office Patrick plays drums and guitar, which he has also taught, and enjoys football.

Andrew lives in Pontypridd with his wife and two children. He joined the firm in April 2018.

Andrew said: "Being invited to be a partner at this firm is a proud moment for me. When I joined the firm, I was aware that there was a reputation for investing in and developing its staff and assisting them in progressing their careers.

"I am pleased that my work here has been recognised and that I have been given this fantastic opportunity to continue to build on the success of our property department."

Outside of work Andrew is coach to a women’s football team in Pontypridd.

Managing partner of Rubin Lewis O’Brien, Damian Lines, said: “Everyone in the firm recognises the hard work and dedication that both Patrick and Andrew have shown in their work for their clients.

"They are knowledgeable and professional, and it is clear to clients and colleagues alike that they care deeply about what they do. We are delighted to appoint these two solicitors as Partners of the firm and look forward to seeing the contribution that they will undoubtedly make to the future of Rubin Lewis O’Brien.”

Rubin Lewis O’Brien was established in 1966 and after over half a century still provides high-quality legal advice to the local community and beyond.