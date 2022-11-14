Newport's International Convention Centre Wales has won a prestigious international award for its work in educating the global events sector on the incoming Protect Duty (Martyn’s Law).

ICC Wales was announced the winner of the Best Marketing Award at the annual congress of the International Congress and Convention Association in Krakow, Poland.

The ICCA Best Marketing Award, which began in 1997, recognises the excellence and outstanding achievements of organisations in their effort to mark their destination or product.

Following a detailed written submission with accompanying video, ICC Wales sales director Danielle Bounds and marketing director Vanessa Russell gave an on-stage presentation to almost 1,000 ICCA delegates, where they succeeded in winning more member votes than three other finalists.

Only the second UK conference venue to win in the 25-year history of the award, ICC Wales secured the title for its tireless work in creating educational resources including its Protect Duty report, delivering informative sessions at industry trade shows and launching the Protect Duty Events Industry Group.

ICC Wales CEO Ian Edwards said: “To win this prestigious award is an incredible achievement for the team, our venue and for Wales.”

The Protect Duty is a direct result of campaigning by Figen Murray, is the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

The new legislation will formalise the responsibilities and actions which publicly accessible locations must take to mitigate the risk of a terrorist attack.

Protect Duty campaigner Figen Murray said: “I am delighted that the team at ICC Wales has received this prestigious award and this fantastic recognition for the important work they have been doing to galvanise the meetings industry’s response to the Protect Duty.”