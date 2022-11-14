The founders of the Tiny Rebel brewery are to be the guest speakers at the City of Newport Business Club's November networking event.

Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams will be the star turns at the event at the Coldra Court Hotel on Tuesday, November 22.

The two started brewing beer in a garage in 2012. Ten years later and Tiny Rebel is a worldwide success, producing more than eight million pints, and more than 100 varieties, of beer a year from its bespoke brewery in Rogerstone.

Employing more than 150 people, Tiny Rebel is one of Newport’s most successful businesses this decade.

Tiny Rebel is the only Welsh brewery to win Champion Beer of Britain.

Bradley and Gareth will be telling their story of success at the event, which starts at 5.30pm.

There will even be a chance for attendees to sample some of Tiny Rebel’s wares.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Brad and Gazz to our latest event.

“Their story is a remarkable one and an inspiration to everyone who has ever had a great idea for a business.”

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm. Tickets, which include a two-course meal, are £20 and are available at www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/tickets/

For more information about the club go to www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk.