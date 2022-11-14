A MAN raped a woman he’d met on online dating site Tinder after “he wouldn’t take no for an answer”, a jury was told.

Rhidian Langley, 24, from Risca, has gone on trial accused of raping the complainant in 2020 after stripping off and allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charge and claims that sexual intercourse between them was consensual

Langley, of Hill Street, Pontymister, is accused of raping the woman in her home when he took all his clothes off after they’d kissed and cuddled.

“He asked for sex and it seems he wouldn’t take no for an answer,” prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court.

“She decided things had gone far too far and said, ‘No, I don’t want to.’

“He simply wasn’t listening.”

Langley then raped her before leaving her home in the early hours of the morning, the jury was told.

The defendant was questioned by detectives after the woman made a complaint to the police a month following the incident.

“He told them they’d had consensual sex for about 20 minutes,” Mr Bennett said.

“The defendant had enjoyed it and thought she had.”

Langley’s mobile phone was seized by the police and officers analysed the messages between the accused and the complainant.

Mr Bennett read out an exchange between them.

“He said, ‘Obviously I was wrong to do what I did and I’m sorry.”

She asked him: “Tell me what you did?”

Langley replied: “Forced you into something you didn’t want to do.”

The woman told him: “You f****** raped me and you admitted it.

“I said no and you were taking my clothes off.”

The defendant responded: “Look, I’m sorry. I will do anything.

“Please. I’m so sorry. I made one wrong decision.”

Mr Bennett said: “He’s effectively trying to talk her out of going to the police, admitting, the prosecution say, that he’s done something wrong.”

The trial continues.