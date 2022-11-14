Fashion retailer Primark has officially begun to offer click-and-collect service across 25 stores in the UK.
The service will start on a trial basis and will launch in stores across the North West, Yorkshire, and North Wales.
With the potential for the service to be offered nationwide if the trial is a success.
Many of the stores taking part are from larger city centre-based units, along with out-of-town stores and even smaller high street locations.
Our iconic dresses are back! Are you team ❤️ or 💚 Dresses £16/€18 pic.twitter.com/uFTtvfz2Mf— Primark (@Primark) November 13, 2022
The click-and-collect service will allow customers to shop an extended kids' range, seeing the likes of clothing, accessories, nursery products, and toys along with hundreds of other items available on the service.
The launch marks the first time Primark has offered customers the option to buy online and collect in stores.
Customers can browse the range online before collecting their items from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.
Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “Our new Click + Collect service complements our stores, bringing customers more choice with even more convenience, while continuing to offer them the great style and incredible value they already love and expect from Primark.
"We love our stores, and we really believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”
25 Primark stores offering click-and-collect service
See the full list of the stores taking part in the trial and check to see if your local is part of it.
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
