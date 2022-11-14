Fashion retailer Primark has officially begun to offer click-and-collect service across 25 stores in the UK.

The service will start on a trial basis and will launch in stores across the North West, Yorkshire, and North Wales.

With the potential for the service to be offered nationwide if the trial is a success.

Many of the stores taking part are from larger city centre-based units, along with out-of-town stores and even smaller high street locations.

Primark launches click-and-collect services

The click-and-collect service will allow customers to shop an extended kids' range, seeing the likes of clothing, accessories, nursery products, and toys along with hundreds of other items available on the service.

The launch marks the first time Primark has offered customers the option to buy online and collect in stores.

Customers can browse the range online before collecting their items from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “Our new Click + Collect service complements our stores, bringing customers more choice with even more convenience, while continuing to offer them the great style and incredible value they already love and expect from Primark.

"We love our stores, and we really believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”

25 Primark stores offering click-and-collect service

See the full list of the stores taking part in the trial and check to see if your local is part of it.