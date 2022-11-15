PROBLEMS at Gwent’s flagship hospital can "no longer be ignored" by the Welsh Government, a local MP has said.

Monmouth MP David Davies has repeated his calls for a public inquiry into The Grange University Hospital at Llanfrechfa following the recent Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) report.

HIW said urgent improvements are needed at the hospital’s accident and emergency department amid concerns patients are not consistently receiving an acceptable standard of care.

The Grange has come under criticism since it opened in November 2020 – with a catalogue of incidents shining a spotlight on healthcare failings affecting Monmouthshire in particular.

“In light of this damning report, the Welsh Government simply cannot bury its head in the sand anymore,” said Mr Davies.

“HIW has confirmed what we have been saying for a long time, which is backed up by a volume of complaints received by my office and numerous letters in the local newspapers.

“It is not about apportioning blame and nor is this an attack on our hardworking doctors, nurses and paramedics. We are being let down by those in charge and the buck stops with ministers in Cardiff Bay.”

Dr Owain Chandler is the clinical director of the emergency department at the Grange University Hospital.

Responding to the HIW report in an interview with the Argus last week, Dr Chandler said that none of the findings had come as a surprise.

"We’ve got to acknowledge the report and the concerns it’s raised," he said.

However, the efforts of staff at the Grange have been praised throughout.

"What has been consistent in the feedback was that the care and the staff was amazing," he said.

"It is difficult working in that environment. I talk to colleagues across Wales and they’re all having the same sort of time.

"It never ceases to amaze me how they [staff] can deliver such good care under such difficult circumstances."

A key component of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s Clinical Futures Strategy, which aims to revolutionise health services in Gwent, the Grange is now the region’s only hospital for accident and emergency care.

The Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr now only operate minor injury units.

Mr Davies said: "When it was first proposed downgrading Neill Hall Hospital to a minor injury unit, both myself and Monmouthshire residents were assured the extra journey time it would take for patents travelling the longer distance to Llanfrechfa would be compensated for by the specialist and critical care ‘centre of excellence’ at The Grange.

“The fact of the matter is this sadly has not always been the case."

"I would not be doing my job as a representative of the Monmouth constituency if I turned a blind eye" to patients spending 24 hours in the back of ambulances outside A&E because of a lack of bed space, or a heart attack victim who was told she had to wait two hours for an ambulance. I won’t stay silent on these issues."

Mr Davies renewes his calls for a public enquiry - after previously calling for an inquiry in July.

“The Welsh Government has so far refused but health minister Eluned Morgan should at the very least step in and appoint someone impartial to examine these healthcare failings," he said.

"She cannot continue to ignore what is happening.”

In response to the HIW report, a spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We welcome the findings of the report and whilst we acknowledge and have responded to the concerns raised, we are encouraged that the report and the feedback received from HIW recognised the improvements made at the emergency department at The Grange University Hospital since the last report six months ago.

"“Like all hospitals across Wales and the UK, the Grange University Hospital continues to face extraordinary challenges due to staff shortages, increased demand and the after effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on people’s health.

"We recognise there are issues around the emergency department’s waiting area, but we would like to reassure people that work is already under way to increase capacity in this area.

"We have already introduced a closer partnership working initiative between emergency Department staff and the Welsh Ambulance Service to improve ambulance handover times, as well as introduced a Same-Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC) to offer eligible patients more timely care and to free up space in the emergency department."