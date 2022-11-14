THIS is the moment a rogue driver is arrested after the car he was driving flipped onto to its side following a police chase.

Gareth Marshall had tried to outrun officers after they followed him when he was spotted driving in Newport while using his mobile phone.

The disqualified driver led them on the pursuit which ended with him crashing and then having to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

At Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Hannah Friedman played footage of Marshall driving at 70mph in 30mph zones in the Caerleon Road area and his subsequent arrest.

When he is told he is under arrest he asks the police: “What for?”

The 30-year-old defendant, of Howe Circle, Newport, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Marshall, who has previous convictions for dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention, was jailed for nine months.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales.