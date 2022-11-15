GWENT Police are taking part in a UK-wide week of action to tackle knife crime and serious violence.

Yesterday marked the beginning of Operation Sceptre.

Throughout the week, Gwent officers will carry out proactive patrols across the force area and deliver informative presentations in schools to raise awareness around the devastating impact knife crime and serious violence can have on communities.

Officers will also be visiting stores across the county to speak about its responsible sellers scheme – an initiative set up last year to ensure retailers have robust checks in place to make sure knives are sold safely and not to those under 18.

As part of the campaign, amnesty bins have also been set up at five police stations in Gwent, allowing people to dispose of knives safely and anonymously without fear of prosecution.

The bins will be at the following stations:

Newport Central 8am - 7pm

Monmouth 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Blackwood 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Ebbw Vale 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm

Cwmbran 9am - 1pm and 2pm – 4pm.

The public is being asked to package the blade prior to disposing of them in the bins so they can be removed safely.

Inspector Richard Tovey said: "Every knife taken off the streets is another life potentially saved and we’re committed to tackling all forms of knife crime and serious violence.

“During the Operation Sceptre week of action, we’ll be engaging with our communities to raise awareness around the risks and consequences of knife crime.

“This year the week falls while we have The Knife Angel sculpture in Newport and education is an important part of highlighting the dangers of carrying knives.

“We will be visiting schools to talk to pupils; speaking to them at a young age will show them the risks that knives pose to our communities and ultimately deter offending.

“Although we focus on knife crime during Operation Sceptre, tackling knife crime is part of everyday policing.

“Our officers regularly carry out intelligence-led patrols to deter offending and highlight those who may commit a violent crime.

“There are no excuses as to why someone should carry a knife.

“Anyone found to be carrying a knife, no matter the reason, will be stopped, searched, and the weapon will be seized and removed from our communities.”

If anyone has any information about people involved in knife crime or has any concerns, call Gwent Police on 101 or direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.