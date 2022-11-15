A GWENT Police officer faces a disciplinary hearing for allegedly having “inappropriate and unprofessional text conversations” with three female members of the public.
Police Constable 598 Robert Davies is accused of gross misconduct amid claims he sent improper messages on his police issue mobile phone between January and May 2020.
His hearing is due to take place between November 21-25 at the old Gwent Police headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.
The force claims PC Davies breached professional behaviour standards in relation to “integrity, authority, respect, courtesy and discreditable conduct”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here