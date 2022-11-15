A GWENT Police officer faces a disciplinary hearing for allegedly having “inappropriate and unprofessional text conversations” with three female members of the public.

Police Constable 598 Robert Davies is accused of gross misconduct amid claims he sent improper messages on his police issue mobile phone between January and May 2020.

His hearing is due to take place between November 21-25 at the old Gwent Police headquarters, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran.

The force claims PC Davies breached professional behaviour standards in relation to “integrity, authority, respect, courtesy and discreditable conduct”.