HEAVY rain has led to flooding at a Gwent railway station, causing travel disruption.
Pontypool and New Inn railway station is "closed until further notice", Transport for Wales announced shortly after 8.30am today, Tuesday.
The firm said it was "currently sourcing road transport" for passengers.
Anyone travelling from, or through, the station has been urged to check journey information online at www.journeycheck.com/tfwrail
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here