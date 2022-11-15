A big thank you once again to everyone involved in our remembrance activities in Torfaen this year.

Volunteers from the Royal British Legion and other veterans groups raised fantastic amounts of money to support the armed forces community.

Equally importantly, they also help keep the flame of remembrance alive, which is something I value personally coming from an armed forces family.

When we say ‘We will remember them’ we must walk the walk as well as talking the talk.

That’s why I’m always keen to support remembrance events across Torfaen.

This year, I attended St Hilda’s Church and the Remembrance Sunday service at Pontypool Park Gates. It was great to see so many local people come along to pay their respects, alongside the parade and standards.

I was impressed to see so many young people being involved - for example, George Street School’s beautiful hand-made tribute put up by the park gates, and the painted stones laid by children from Osbourne Road Nursery.

Cadets, Scouts, Guides and others were also involved in the service, and I was proud to wear a poppy made by children from the Gypsy Traveller Education Service at West Mon School, to raise funds for the RBL.

Remembrance concerts are something our communities do so well, bringing people together, raising funds and awareness.

Thank you to Mello-D for inviting me to their concert at St Mary’s Church Hall, and to Torfaen Male Voice Choir, Griffithstown Primary School Choir and all who performed at St Hilda’s Church the day before.

We must also redouble our efforts to serve veterans and their families.

So I’m pleased that every town and community council in Torfaen has now co-signed our Armed Forces Covenant – an approach which has been recognised with a Gold Award for Torfaen Council.

The weekend before Remembrance Sunday, I had the honour of representing Torfaen at a service in Cardiff to commemorate the sacrifice of black, minority ethnic and commonwealth soldiers.

The contribution of black and minority soldiers in our armed forces has too often gone without proper recognition, so it was good to see the memorial in Cardiff to recognise their part in fighting for the freedoms we all enjoy.

I was pleased to see Pontypool RFC mark Armistice Day so respectfully, with a poppy painted onto the pitch and a dignified and respectful commemoration before their home game against Bargoed.

It was quite a game that followed too. Pooler fought back brilliantly from twenty points down to win 39-27, in a clash between two of the three favourites for promotion. Both sides can feel proud of contributing to a real advert for Welsh club rugby.