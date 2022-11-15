A SWIMMING instructor who abused his position to sexually abuse five young girls has been jailed for 25 years.

Robert Rixon, 75, was convicted after a jury found guilty him guilty of 28 charges of sexual assault after a trial.

One of those counts was for rape.

At the time of the first offences, which took place at Porthcawl Comprehensive between 2000 and 2005, Rixon was a swimming instructor.

The offences were committed against three girls when they were between 11 and 13 years old, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Rixon, from Porthcawl, later hired a pool at a Heronsbridge School in Bridgend where he ran a lifesaving club between 2013 and 2015.

Two other girls who were also aged between 11 and 13 were identified as being sexually assaulted by the defendant at the club around 2015.

An investigation was launched in 2018 after one of the women came forward and reported that she had been abused by him as a girl.

This led to police identifying four other victims which resulted in an in-depth and complex inquiry.

DC Tony Daniel, officer in case, said: “I want to pay particular tribute to the victims who demonstrated tremendous bravery throughout this police investigation.

“To see Rixon behind bars will hopefully enable these five women to move on with their lives in the knowledge that he has finally been brought to justice for his heinous and indefensible crimes.

“Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence and we encourage any victims; no matter how long ago the offence happened, to come forward.”

Sexual assaults or abuse can be reported via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For information, guidance and reassurance, visit: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/

Alternatively, help, advice and support can be sought from Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC).

Visit http://thesurvivorstrust.org/sarc/ or contact 02920 335795.