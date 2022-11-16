THE most magical time of the year is nearly on and that can only mean that Caerphilly is going to light up in celebration of Christmas.

Nothing signifies the approach of Christmas like the glow of seasonal lights, and Caerphilly is getting ready to switch their festive lights on.

Caerphilly Town Council’s Christmas lights switch on will take place on Friday, November 18 at Twyn Community Centre.

Choirs will start proceedings at 5.10pm, while Father Christmas will arrive at 7pm to switch on the lights.

Caerphilly Winter Food and Craft Fair will take place on Saturday, December 3, in Cardiff Road, Twyn Road, Castle Street.