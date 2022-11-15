Martin Lewis has issued advice to shoppers across the UK ahead of the Black Friday sales.

The MoneySavingExpert founder took to social media on Monday evening to share a 'memo' ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year.

Sitting at a desk in front of his Black Friday 'post-it', the financial journalist said: "This is my Black Friday shopping memo.

Martin Lewis issues Black Friday advice to UK shoppers

"If you were going to buy it anyway and it's half price, you've saved 50%.

Raising his eyebrows and finger at the camera, Mr Lewis added: "If you weren't going to buy it, but do because it's half price you've wasted 100%."

Shoppers have rushed to the comments to share their thoughts over the money expert's latest advice.

One user tagged their friend, adding:"Think before you buy lol".

Another person joked:"Unless I was going to buy it sometime in the future...maybe"

A third person commented: "I needed to hear this!"

A fourth fan chimed in: "Can't explain in more simple words...PERIOD!"

READ MORE: When is Black Friday 2022, and how to get the best deals?

READ MORE: Blue Light Card reveals Black Friday discounts including Ninja, Samsung and more

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 25.

The consumer holiday comes from an American tradition which sees huge discounts the day after Thanksgiving.

It tends to mark one of the busiest shopping days of the year with savings across the high street, designer stores and the biggest online brands too.

The Black Friday sales often continue across the weekend until Cyber Monday, November 28.

Cyber Monday began as the online equivalent of Black Friday which was an initiative that was created to encourage shoppers to spend through their websites and apps

The advice comes as Barclays issues a warning to shoppers over possible scams in the coming weeks.

The bank also shared four steps to follow when purchasing anything online during the sales.