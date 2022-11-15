Former King of the I'm A Celeb jungle, Harry Redknapp has said that people want to see Matt Hancock suffer on the ITV show.

The 2018 winner of the hit reality series, 75, spoke to the Radio Times about the current season of the programme following its return earlier this month.

The former health secretary, 44, took part in his sixth consecutive Bushtucker trial on Monday, November 14.

The West Suffolk MP was tasked with unlocking 11 stars in 11 minutes to earn meals for his campmates in Deserted Down Under.

The most horrifying thing about this Trial is that it resembles the current UK rental market #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YNTtRHNboC — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 13, 2022

Matt Hancock 'was always going to get picked for every trial', Harry Redknapp says

Speaking to the Radio Times, Mr Redknapp said: “He was always going to get picked for every trial.

“People wanted to see him suffer.

“I suppose lots of politicians have done different reality TV shows like Strictly, so he’s not the first, but he’s going to get some grief over it, that’s for sure.

“I think lots of people did think he should be at home.”

When did Harry Redknapp win I'm A Celebrity?





Harry Redknapp (Simon Cooper/PA) (Image: Simon Cooper/PA)

The ex-football manager took part in the 2018 series of I'm A Celeb which was presented by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby.

Redknapp was a favourite to win the contest despite never seeing the show before his appearance.

ITV viewers couldn't get enough of his love for his wife of 55 years, Sandra, as well as the funny stories he shared about his life.

He was crowned the 2018 King of Jungle with the runner-ups being former Inbetweeners actress and comedian Emily Atack and actor and singer John Barrowman.

Reflecting on his experience in the Australian jungle, Redknapp said: “I’d never watched the programme before I did it, I didn’t have a clue. It’s quite tough.

“Everything you see is how it is. The facilities are dreadful, the food is horrendous, the toilets are disgusting, you get rained on at night, but you do make some great friends.”

Redknapp reflected that his favourite jungle memory was when his beloved wife Sandra surprised the camp.

He shared: “She hadn’t been well, she’d had sepsis and recovered, but I’d said if she wasn’t well, then I was out of there straightaway.

“When they told me to leave the camp, it was a shock. I thought something must’ve happened. When I saw her, I was emotional.”

Speaking about the new series of the hit ITV show, Redknapp said there was “loads of interesting characters”, branding rugby player Mike Tindall a “great guy”.

He added: “He’ll get on with it because he’s as tough as old boots.”