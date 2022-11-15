A HOME in a residential street in Newport could be turned into a HMO under new plans submitted to the city council.

The property at 24 Llanwern Street, in Maindee, is currently a three-bedroom property.

The applicant behind the plans has proposed conversion work that would turn the house into a HMO for five people.

HMOs - or houses of multiple occupation - are types of property common among students or single adults, with separate bedrooms but shared kitchen and bathroom facilities. They are most often marketed as rental properties.

Currently, the ground floor of the property comprises a front room and middle room, a living and dining area, a kitchen and a toilet.

Upstairs there are currently three bedrooms and a bathroom.

If the HMO plans are approved, the front and middle rooms downstairs would be converted into bedrooms, increasing the number of accommodation spaces from three to five.

A single-storey extension, built at the back of the property, would allow for an extra bathroom to fitted downstairs, and an en suite would be added to one of the ground floor bedrooms.

On the first floor, the three existing bedrooms would remain the same but one would be fitted with an en suite bathroom, if the plans are approved.

The application has been lodged with the city council and will now go through the planning process, before councillors make a decision on the proposal.

The plans can be viewed on Newport City Council's website under application reference 22/1037.