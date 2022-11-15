THREE drug runners who worked as street dealers for an organised crime gang have been sentenced.

Keiran Cleverly, Triston Aves, both aged 22, and Leigh Davis, 34, were being controlled by young Newport boss Finley Brook.

The trio sold cannabis at the command of Brook, 22, who was jailed last week along with his assistant James O’Connor, 27.

Finley Brook

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Brook ran a drugs line which was recorded as having 97 customers over just one day of business.

He was running a lucrative operation that had made £90,000 over a 75-day period before they were shut down.

O’Connor provided a safe house where drugs were stored.

Brook, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, and O’Connor, of St Davids Crescent, St Athan, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Cleverly, Davis and Aves admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Aves has also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Cleverly, of Christine Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, Aves, of Cot Farm Walk, Newport, and Leigh Davis, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentence at the city’s crown court.

Stephen Thomas, representing Cleverly, said: “He was acting under direction and he did not have influence over or involve others.”

Stuart John, for Aves, told the court his client was expecting his first child in February.

He added: “The defendant was dealing to fund his own cannabis use.”

Ben Waters, mitigating for Davis, said the defendant “did not receive a substantial reward” for his role in the conspiracy.

All three had already spent the equivalent of 10 months in prison after being remanded in custody following their arrests earlier this year, their lawyers put forward.

Taking that into account and other mitigating factors, such as the “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”, Judge Paul Hobson said he was prepared to suspend the trio’s prison sentences.

Cleverly was jailed for 18 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both Aves and Davis were sent to prison for 20 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The three could be set to face a proceeds of crime hearing along with Brook and O’Connor.