SIX Torfaen residents facing motoring offences have had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The defendants were accused of driving through a red light, not making sure a child in the car was wearing a seatbelt, and driving at almost 100mph on the motorway.

Their cases were heard at Magistrates' Courts in Cannock, Llanelli, and Cardiff.

VICKY HAINES, 50, of Cambria Street in Griffithstown, was clocked at almost 100mph on the M6.

Haines was caught doing 99mph on the motorway in a Kia Sorento between junctions 12 and 13 at Penkridge in Staffordshire on July 5.

She admitted speeding, and was handed a £234 fine at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 3.

Haines must also pay costs of £90 and a £93 surcharge, and had four points added to her licence.

LUKE DARREN MEEK, 30, of Osborne Road in Pontypool, was in court after a child in his car was not wearing a seatbelt.

Meek was caught driving in Llanddew in Brecon with a child in the back who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on May 1.

He admitted the offence, and was fined £166 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 11.

Meek also had to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge.

NINA TRAYHERN, 49, of Picton Road in Abersychan, was caught by a manned speed camera in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Trayhern was caught doing 52mph on the 40mph A4119 at Mwyndy Cross on May 21.

She admitted the charge, and was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 9.

Trayhern was also handed three penalty points. No order was made for costs.

MEGAN KATE HAYWARD, 31, of Maesderwen Crescent in Pontymoile, admitted driving through a red light in Bridgend.

Hayward was caught driving through the red light on the A4061 Rotary International Way on July 3.

She was fined £66 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 7.

No order was made for costs, but Hayward had three points put on her licence.

NATASHA ROBINSON, 33, of Tranch Road in Pontypool, has been ordered to pay £816 after not identifying the driver of a car alleged to have been doing 35mph in a 30mph zone.

Robinson was questioned over an alleged incident on June 1, where a Ford Focus was caught by a speed camera on North Road in Cardiff five miles per hour over the limit.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 4 using the single justice procedure.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 surcharge. Robinson also had six points added to her licence.

ASHLEIGH HEWITSON-JONES, 21, of Marlborough Road in Greenmeadow, was caught six miles per hour over the limit in Cardiff.

Hewitson-Jones’ Fiat 500 was caught by a speed camera on Greenway Road, near the junction with Hendre Road, driving at 36mph.

She admitted speeding and was fined £92 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday November 8.

She was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £37 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.