POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a Gwent man and return him to prison.
John Neate is from Brynmawr and was released from jail in September.
But following his release he breached his licence conditions, meaning he must now return to prison.
The 53-year-old had been serving an eight-week sentence, for driving while disqualified, handed down at North Somerset Magistrates' Court in August.
Anyone with information regarding Neate's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2200369732.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with details.
