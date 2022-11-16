NEWPORT has been ranked as the fourth best city in the UK for parking, according to a study.

The latest research from Bill Plant Driving School has ranked cities across the country by how easy it is to park.

The research has taken into account parking availability across the UK’s most populated cities, from those providing the most disabled spaces to the most electric charging points.

Newport features, scoring a parking score of 6.62 out of 10.

Cardiff just misses out on a top-10 spot, in 11th place. While Swansea sits 20th.

See the full top-10 below:

Using the British Parking Association (BPA) car park finder the number of public safe car parks in each city of the UK and coastal locations were revealed.

Any cities that do not have BPA-registered car parks were not included in the research. Police, hospital and university car parks or other car parks that are not open to the public were not included in the data.

From here the number of parking spaces and disabled spaces were noted, with the percentage of disabled spaces available being calculated.

In order to put the city figures into perspective, population figures for each city from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) were used along with vehicle licencing details.

The main limitation of this data is that it focuses only on BPA-approved car parks, but this does include large car park brands such as NCP and Q Park.

The UK’s capital cities - Cardiff, Belfast, London, and Edinburgh - all rank outside the top 10.

London has the lowest number of parking spaces per 1,000 cars while also providing just 1.3 per cent of spaces for disabled parking.