A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM EDINBOROUGH, 23, of Beech Close, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent on September 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AIMEE PIGGOTT, 24, of High Street, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport on May 19.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID SZKUDLAREK, 26, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,704 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Ogmore Crescent, Newport, on June 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MEGAN LOUISE UNDERWOOD, 20, of Llancaiach Court, Nelson, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Adam, Gelligaer, on April 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACK ANTHONY ASHCROFT, 23, of Fairways, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN MATTHEW DANCEY, 32, of Waunddu, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window of December 14, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL DAVIES, 33, of Fferm Y Bryn, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4049 in Blackwood on April 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH HAWES, 44, of Schooner Circle, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIM GREGORY DAVIES, 67, of Merthyr Road, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON WILLIAM HOWARTH, 54, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.