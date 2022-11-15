A DOG who has been nursed back to health by the RSPCA in Newport is now looking for a new home.

Meet Patch - a nine-year-old crossbreed - who is looking for a home at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

Patch was in a poor state when he arrived at the Hartridge Road centre - he was underweight and required medicated baths as his skin was in poor condition.

However, with lots of TLC and regular attention to his skin - he has been transformed. He is now ready to find a new home.

Centre manager Nikki Tutton said: “Patch is an intelligent and playful lad with a lot of love to give.

“He loves human company and would like an owner who's home the majority of the day to set up a routine and give Patch lots of stability and love.

"Patch is a super clever boy and knows lots of his basic commands and enjoys training and learning new tricks.

“Patch finds kennel life hard, to help combat that we give him lots of enrichment in his kennel to help keep his clever brain busy.

"He loves our off-lead area and loves to explore. He would be a great addition for a family that enjoys walks.”

Patch could live in a household with secondary school aged children but would prefer to be the only animal in the household so he can have all the fuss and love he deserves.

His case is highlighted as part of the RSPCA’s Winter Campaign which aims to raise fund to help other dogs in need like Patch.

If you are interested in Patch please fill in an Online Application Form and send this to newport@rspca.org.uk.