REPRESENTATIVES from across Gwent have met with bosses at Gwent Police following an investigation which uncovered claims of misogyny, racism and corruption within the force.

Messages from the phone of a former Gwent Police officer who took his own life in 2020 were passed on to the Sunday Times by his family, revealing what chief constable Pam Kelly described as “vile” and “abhorrent” content.

Wiltshire Police have since opened an independent investigation on behalf of Gwent Police.

Peter Fox, MS for Monmouth, told the Argus that representatives from across the region have met with the chief inspector and police and crime commissioner for reassurances about how the force can rebuild public confidence.

“I think we were all sickened to read the article in The Times this weekend,” he said. “We rightly condemn the dreadful issues that were brought to light.

“Having met with the chief constable and the police commissioner, together with other politicians, I have gained reassurance that the chief constable and her senior leadership team will be working around the clock in supporting the Wiltshire Constabulary to get to the bottom of this issue.

“I have every confidence that Pam Kelly will continue her quest to root out the worst of the apples within the barrel.

“And whilst the things we have read are alarming, I have full confidence in Gwent Police as a force, who serve us day in, day out, and I believe the vast majority of the police officers are of the highest calibre.”

South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar said the alleged content of the messages “seriously hampers” efforts to encourage people of all backgrounds to enter public services.

“Let me be abundantly clear, these alleged incidents within Gwent Police are truly despicable and disgusting,” she said.

“As someone who works tirelessly to encourage people from all backgrounds to consider career paths in our public services, news like this deeply saddens me and seriously hampers our efforts.

“Members of the public, especially women, people from ethnic minorities and members of the LGBTPQ+ community, should be able to have faith in the police and trust them to serve, respect and protect them in their hour of need, but this sort of behaviour seriously undermines that.

“Every appalling incident we hear of – and there have been an unacceptable amount in recent years – causes irreparable damage to the public’s trust and confidence in our police forces.

“Of course, the majority of police officers go above and beyond in protecting their communities day-in and day-out, and they are a credit for the force, but it is paramount we do all we can to root out the bad apples.”

Plaid Cymru’s South Wales East MS Peredur Owen Griffiths said the investigation must be “thorough, wide-reaching and transparent”.

“The material found on the phone of the former Gwent Police officer is deeply disturbing,” he said.

“All police officers swear to make communities safer and protect the peace – the material exposed by this report falls well short of those standards.

“There can be no place for such views in any police force and this behaviour must be rooted out.

“The investigation must be thorough, wide-reaching and transparent.

“Gwent Police – and all other police forces – must send out a message to staff that these views and behaviours are not welcome in their ranks.

“I have received assurances from the chief constable Pam Kelly that thorough action will be taken by the force over this matter.”

“The family concerned has been through a horrendous ordeal and the behaviour exposed is truly shocking,” said Monmouth MP, and secretary of state for Wales, David Davies.

“These are extremely serious allegations that damage the reputation of Gwent Police and I hope the independent investigation being carried out by Wiltshire Police will act quickly to rebuild public confidence.

“Above and beyond, we need to ensure the high professional standards we expect from everyone who works in policing to be upheld by all.”

And Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies said: “I have seen the reports and share the same concern that is also felt by many people in Blaenau Gwent - and many rank and file police officers.

“I welcome the response of the chief constable in seeking an urgent external investigation.

“This is a time to support our local police officers as this external investigation goes forward. When we have the findings of the investigation then we can all address these issues on the basis of a thorough understanding of the situation.”

On Sunday, Nick Thomas-Symonds MP and Lynne Neagle MS said they were “shocked and appalled” by the allegations, and Newport West MP Ruth Jones said the reports were “deeply troubling” and spoke of a culture within the force that is “in desperate need of correction”.