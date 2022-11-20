SEVENTEEN people dressed as grannies walked up Pen y Fan to help raise funds to pay for special treatment needed by a seven-year-old girl from Six Bells.

Bella Mcloughlin has diplegia cerebral palsy which affects her walking and she currently walks on her tiptoes due to her spasticity, which causes her pain in her legs, balance problems, many falls, coordination problems, poor posture, being unable to walk for long distances and being unable to walk on uneven surfaces.

Grannies Do Pen Y Fan has so far raised £4,350 bringing the total for Bella's SDR Journey to £37,000. The family have set a target of £50,000 to pay for treatment and after care.

The Pen Y Fan walk was completed by Bella's dad, grandad, three uncles and lots of family and friends. It took about two hours and along the way many walkers stopped and asked for photos with the 17 grannies. They also got lots of giggles from passer bys.

The weather was pretty bad and as they reached the top the wind along with hailstones and heavy rain became really strong but each and everyone of them pushed through and supported each other.

Bella's uncles Joe, Jock and Phil (left) took part in the walk, along with her grandad (top right) and dad and uncle Matt (bottom right)

Bella was born at 33 weeks and as a baby had delayed milestones.

She lives with her mum Siobhan Mcloughlin, 28, dad, Jamie Hamm, 33, and little sister Thea, who is two.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "As Bella is getting older her symptoms are becoming more apparent and affecting her more.

"Unfortunately, NHS Wales do not have the funding for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy surgery and are unable to help us. The Portland hospital in London has accepted Bella and have said that she will be the perfect candidate for SDR surgery.

"The surgery costs £36,000 and she also needs intensive physiotherapy (five times a week for the first six months, then three times a week for 18 months) which we also need to go privately for.

A very windy selfie at the top

"Bella is a very strong determined little girl who doesn't let anything stop her. As she is getting older her symptoms are becoming more problematic and her spasticity in her legs are causing her muscles to become tighter and tighter.

"Bella's operation has been booked in for February 11, all being well with fundraising. We will then need to stay in London for three weeks."

The family has started fundraising and events include a Hallowe'en party, a race night, lots of raffles. Bella's school has also held a non uniform day to help with the fundraising efforts.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "We currently have a Facebook page - www.facebook.com/bellassdrjourney - and a fundraising page - just4children.org/bellassdrjourney.

"We are aiming to raise £50,000 which will cover the operation and part of her intensive physiotherapy."

The 'Grannies' with Bella after completing the challenge

SDR is a surgical procedure which reduces and removes spasticity in the lower limbs by cutting nerve fibres in the lower spine. Spasticity is the result of an abnormal communication between the brain and the nerves. SDR is effective in treating spasticity by cutting the nerve rootlets in the spinal canal which are sending abnormal signals to the muscles.

It is the only procedure to permanently remove spasticity in the legs of children with cerebral palsy. It is not a cure for cerebral palsy but intends to improve quality of life and/or mobility in children affected by it.

Ms Mcloughlin said: "This will have life changing benefits for Bella, and she deserves the best opportunities in life."

The 17 men who took part in granny's do pen y fan - Jamie Hamm, Peter Head, Joe Head, Jamie Head, Matt Treasure, Drew Rawson-Smith, Simon Rowland, Phil Wiltshire, Tom Jones, Ceri Evans, Jock (Richard Thomas), Ben Haskins, Alex Winwood, James Selby, Lee Dite, Marshall Quinn and Jamie Penny.