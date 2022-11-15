POLICE in Gwent continue to investigate a crash in which a 31-year-old man died.
Aled Angel, from Cefn Hengoed, was rushed to hospital in Cardiff following the incident on October 1, but died there of his injuries later that day.
His white Renault Kangoo van was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened in Vale View, Maesycwmmer, at around 1.15am.
The crash happened when Mr Angel's van collided with a wall.
Gwent Police confirmed their investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.
An earlier appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage is no longer active, a spokesperson for the force added.
