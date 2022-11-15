THE search for a missing woman has extended into a third day, police have confirmed.

Emily Bomken was last seen on Saturday at around 6.45pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.

The 39-year-old is from Tidenham Chase - just over the border in Gloucestershire - but has links to Chepstow.

She is known to drive a black Volkswagen Golf.

Police described her as white, around 5ft 5in tall (165cm), of slim build, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

“Emily is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured cotton top, a navy blue padded knee length coat, a pale pink scarf and dark brown boots," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

On Sunday, members of the emergency services were joined by marine rescuers combing the Severn Estuary as part of their search operation.

Anyone with any information regarding Ms Bomken’s whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200383741.

Ms Bomken is also urged to get in touch with officers to confirm that she is safe and well.