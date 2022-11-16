NEWPORT council have said funding from the Welsh Government is needed as the current financial situation facing schools and other public services “is not expected to improve”.

The council said its public services – including schools – were facing “significant funding challenges” due to the cost of living crisis and increased costs.

Just last week, the council warned it faced “very few choices” after revealing a budget gap of £33 million in the coming year – meaning the financial pressures being felt by schools are “not expected to improve”.

NAHT Cymru, the school leaders’ union, has warned that education in Wales “is truly in a perilous state”, after it published findings of a survey of more than 670 school leaders.

Seventy-three per cent of respondents said they would have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours due to budgetary constraints, while 61 per cent said they were looking to reduce the number of teachers or teaching hours.

And a Caerphilly headteacher told the Argus that school leaders faced “making the decision between employing teachers or heating the school or making people redundant in order to fix the holes in the roof”.

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: “All parts of the public sector, including councils and schools, are facing significant funding challenges because of the current financial climate and increasing costs.

“The situation is not expected to improve and the council is considering all cost pressures on its services and schools.

“We have regular discussions with our headteachers on a range of issues, including finances, and these will continue, recognising that there are difficult times ahead for us all.

“Local authorities are legally required to operate balanced budgets. Proposals for next year will go through the normal budget processes.

“The draft settlement from Welsh Government – which funds more than 75 per cent of all council spending – will be critical to any decisions that are made.”

Torfaen council said work was continuing on its overall budget and was in discussions with its schools, after a potential funding gap of £12.5 million was revealed.

A Torfaen council spokesperson said: “The council continues to consider its overall budget, including the position of school budgets.

“Meetings with schools are to take place in the next few weeks.”