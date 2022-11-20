A FORMER chapel near Caerphilly has sold for nearly £50,000 more than the asking price.

The historic stone-built two-storey semi-detached chapel, dating from the early 1700's, is located in the countryside but close to Caerphilly town centre.

Bijou Watford Chapel, on Watford Road, Caerphilly, was sold by Paul Fosh Auctions after a flurry of bids from four bidders.

Originally constructed in the 17th century and extended towards the end of the 18th century, the property was listed with a guided price of £87,000-plus.

It sold for £135,000.

Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "There was sustained interest ahead of the two day online sale which converted to a total of 44 bids over the span of the auction.

"Those interested were fascinated by the solid, compact former chapel under a timber-framed roof with Welsh slate overlay as it appears almost exactly as it was left as last visited by its congregation.

"The chapel, which subject to permissions could make a lovely home or home/office, is made up of an entrance vestibule with solid, timber-panelled doors leading straight into the semi-detached property.

"The staircase leads off the vestibule which leads up to the gallery.

"There is also a car park adjacent to the chapel which provides parking for five to six vehicles."